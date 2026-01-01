Himachal: HPTDC formulating performance- based incentive policy for employees

In a bid to motivate its staff, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) is in process of formulating a performance-based incentive policy for its employees. The corporation is also in the process of taking a term loan from a government owned bank for the payment of retirement gratuity and leave encashment to its retirees. (File)

According to the proposed policy, 5% incentive will be given to the employees of HPTDC, working in the units generating income exceeding the financial targets. This decision was earlier taken in the meeting of the corporation’s board of directors and now the process of formulating it is underway.

HPTDC has a wide network of accommodation that comprises hotels, restaurants and cafeterias. Officials said that there are around 56 units (hotels) and around 10 restaurants and has approximately 1,780 employees. HPTDC general manager Anil Taneja said that the corporation is working on formulating the policy. “Our main aim is to motivate the staff and boost sales for enhancing the revenue. If the employees achieve additional sales, above the given targets, they will be incentivised.”

The corporation is also in the process of taking a term loan from a government owned bank for the payment of retirement gratuity and leave encashment to its retirees.

According to the details shared by officials, HPTDC recorded a revenue of ₹108.67 crore in 2024–25, driven by the introduction of several new initiatives to boost earnings, along with the renovation of its properties to provide high-quality, professional services to customers.

The corporation recently signed an agreement with online travel booking platform MakeMyTrip, under which 56 hotels of the corporation are available for booking on the platform with an aim of increasing the occupancy.

The corporation is also exploring feasibility to do foreign exchange business by money exchange through its marketing offices after obtaining FFMC license from the Reserve Bank of India. A committee of officers has been constituted to complete the codal formalities.

Renovation of units

Officials said that the renovation work of some the units including Hotel Hamir (Hamirpur), Hotel Holiday Home (Shimla), Hotel Meghdoot (Kiarighat), Hotel Renuka (Renukaji) and Hotel Jawalaji, will be executed shortly for which the tendering process has been completed and the work has been awarded to the contractor. HPTDC has already completed the renovation work of Hotel Kunal in Dharamshala and Log Huts Manali.

It is also undertaking the revamping of its official web portal to make it more attractive, user-friendly and technologically advanced. “The revamped web portal will serve as a central digital hub for HPTDC’s services, complementing OTA partnerships while strengthening direct bookings and brand identity,” an official said.