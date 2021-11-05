Himachal likely to complete second phase of vaccination by November-end: CM

Himachal Pradesh is likely to complete the second phase of vaccination by November-end, chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday.

He said this during a visit to the vaccination centre at Tandon Club, Kangra, which has vaccinated over 37,000 people so far, the highest achieved by any centre in Kangra.

The CM said over 11.84 lakh doses were administered in the first phase of vaccination drive in Kangra while in the second leg of the campaign, more than 7.55 lakh people have been given the jabs.

He said Himachal had become the first state in the country to vaccinate 100% of the adult population with the first dose, and he hoped that the state can achieve the distinction for the second dose as well and complete vaccination by November-end.

“Hard and difficult geographical terrains such as Bara Bangahal and Malana have also been successfully vaccinated through air service and permission of the local deity. No obstacle could hamper the process of development and welfare in the state,” he said.

Condoles GS Bali’s family

Later, the CM met the family members of former minister and Congress leader GS Bali, who passed away last week after a kidney transplant. He expressed condolences to the bereaved family members and remembered Bali’s contributions to the state. He said that Bali was a dynamic and philanthropic personality, who worked to mitigate the sufferings of people.

He also visited MLA Pawan Kajal’s residence at Sohara near Kangra. Kajal lost his mother a couple of days back. He condoled the death and prayed for the departed soul.

The CM was accompanied by industry minister Bikram Thakur, MLA Arun Mehra, state finance commission Satpal Satti, local leaders DC Nipun Jindal, SP Khushal Sharma and other senior officers.