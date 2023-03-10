Himachal medical colleges to soon get robotic surgery facility: CM

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said his government would soon introduce robotic surgery facilities in all medical colleges of the state. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurating the new OPD and trauma block at IGMC in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Apart from this, he said, 5G technology would be included to provide state-of-the-art medical services. “Hi-tech hospitals will be set up in each medical block to provide excellent health facilities,” he added.

The chief minister was speaking after inaugurating a trauma centre in the new OPD building of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla.

He said with the opening of the new OPD, doctors and paramedics will have a better environment to work in and would be able to provide best medical care to the patients. This will also reduce congestion in the other OPD, he added.

Sukhu said ₹12 crore was being spent to buy new equipment and machinery for the surgery wing, orthopaedic unit, radiology and anesthesia sections.

The new OPD block will house a physiotherapy ward, special wards, emergency unit, ICU, isolation ward, and have facilities such as CT scan, X-ray, sample collection centre and pathology lab. The block will have a special provision to treat people with serious conditions on priority.

The emergency ICU will have 20 doctors of professor rank, 110 nurses, 34 senior medical residents and 75 paramedical staff. The chief minister said his government was also contemplating to reduce the working hours of doctors and nurses.

Stresses on digital technology to reduce gender gap

Sukhu said bringing women into tech sector results in more creative solutions and has greater potential for innovations that meet women’s needs and promote gender equality.

While speaking after launching a plantation drive organised by the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau in Shimla, Sukhu also said, “We need to change the male-dominated mindset and the Congress governments have taken real steps in this direction from time to time. This has brought a positive change in the lives of women in the last three-four decades.”