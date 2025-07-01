Himachal minister Anirudh Rana booked for assaulting NHAI officer

Himachal Pradesh panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh Rana was on Tuesday booked for assaulting a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officer, Achal Jindal, during a site inspection where a five-storeyed residential building had collapsed in the Bhattakuffar area of Shimla on Monday. Himachal Pradesh panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh Rana was on Tuesday booked for assaulting a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officer, Achal Jindal, during a site inspection in Shimla. (X)

Dhalli police station house officer (SHO) Virochan Negi said that the first information report was registered against the minister under Sections 132, 121(1), 352, 126(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after Jindal, who is the manager (technical) at NHAI, Shimla, complained that he had been assaulted on Monday. The sections address the offence of assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant to deter them from their duty.

The NHAI officer is undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla.

In his complaint, Jindal said he, along with a site engineer Yogesh, went to attend a meeting called by Shimla rural sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Manjeet Sharma at 11.30am on June 30 to review the collapse of the five-storeyed building at Chamyana. Since the SDM was not present in the office, Yogesh contacted the SDM by phone and they were directed to come to the collapse site in Bhattakufar, where four-laning by the NHAI is underway.

On reaching, they found minister Anirudh Singh Rana there along with the SDM and some local residents. The minister was at the site to assess the building collapse. Jindal enquired about the incident from the contractor concerned, who informed him that the building had been vacated on the evening of June 29 and the occupants were safely evacuated to prevent any casualties.

Jindal informed the minister that the collapsed building was 30 metres away from the national highway’s right of way (ROW) and, as per the NHAI agreement, any damage occurring outside the ROW falls under the jurisdiction of the state government. On hearing this, Rana became agitated and began verbally abusing Jindal in front of the SDM and the local residents. He then allegedly took Jindal and Yogesh into a nearby room belonging to a local resident, where he began physically assaulting Jindal in the presence of the locals. The minister allegedly hit Jindal on the head with a pitcher, causing a head injury and bleeding. When engineer Yogesh tried to intervene, he too was beaten up. The complaint said that SDM Manjeet Sharma did not intervene or assist the victims.

According to the complaint, both Jindal and Yogesh managed to escape the scene and reached IGMC Hospital in their private vehicle, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Jindal sought police protection and sought a fair investigation, demanding strict action against the minister and others involved.

Terming the attack on a public servant discharging his official duties appalling and unacceptable, the NHAI Engineers’ Association has written to Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, demanding immediate and exemplary action against those responsible for the heinous act.

Condemning the incident, leader of opposition and former chief minister Jairam Thakur demanded chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu take action and dismiss Rana from his cabinet. “This type of anarchy will not be tolerated. The attack on NHAI officers in the presence of a minister and officials is an example of the declining law and order in the state,” he said.