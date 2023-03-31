Himachal police tighten security along Punjab border

A day after pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh released a video statement from an undisclosed location, the Himachal Pradesh Police on Thursday beefed up security and increased surveillance in areas bordering Punjab. A day after pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh released a video statement from an undisclosed location, the Himachal Pradesh Police on Thursday beefed up security and increased surveillance in areas bordering Punjab. (Image for representational purpose)

Patrolling has been stepped up in areas of Una, Kangra, Bilaspur, Baddi and Nalagarh. Strict checking of vehicles entering the state is being done.

Amritpal, who was suspected of hiding in Hoshiarpur, once again gave the slip to Punjab cops. Since the area is near Himachal, the state police have sealed the borders with Punjab.

They are in constant touch with the Punjab Police and monitoring every vehicle entering Himachal. The police have also set up checkpoints at various points along the Himachal-Punjab border. This has caused inconvenience to travellers, but the police maintain that it is necessary to maintain law and order in the state.

The Himachal Police have also appealed to the public to cooperate with them in their efforts to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

The development comes close on the heels of Punjab pilgrims indulging in violence in Manikaran of Kullu district after an argument with locals.

The Punjab pilgrims, brandishing swords and batons, had pelted stones at shops, smashed vehicles and attacked local residents during a local fair, leading to tension at Manikaran at midnight on March 5.

Initially, the state authorities had downplayed the incident, terming it a clash between two groups. However, after the Himachal Pradesh high court took cognisance of the incident, the state police formed an SIT but no arrest has been made in the case yet.