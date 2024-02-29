Himachal political turmoil: BJP core group discusses course of action

Keen to topple the 14-month-old Congress government, the Bharatiya Janata Party is keeping a close eye on the developments as the ruling party swings into action. Jai Ram Thakur (HT File)

BJP legislature group met at Hotel Marina in the evening to chalk out its strategy. The party leaders were of the view that few more Congress legislators could break off, further weakening the government.

The legislators were of the view that BJP should parade the six Congress legislators at the Raj Bhavan and seek letters of support from other Congress MLAs who were in touch with the saffron party.

Before the meeting, the BJP core group had also met Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and apprised him that the ruling Congress no longer enjoyed the majority in the House. They also expressed concern over speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania’s role in the proceedings.

“We are seeing the development in the Congress future strategy will be chalked accordingly,” said senior BJP leader Randhir Sharma.

The legislators were led by leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

“It’s very unfortunate the way things were handled inside the assembly yesterday. We tried to meet the speaker but the marshals stopped the BJP legislators and misbehaved with them,” said Jai Ram.

“The marshals even caught MLAs by their collars and were clear that instructions were given by the speaker,” he added.

The BJP has demanded a division of votes on the cut motion and we are seeking voting on the financial bill. The BJP submitted a memorandum to the governor highlighting its various demands and complaints against the speaker. he added.

Senior legislators Satpal Singh Satti, Randhir Sharma, Anil Sharma and Jeet Ram Katwal were also present.