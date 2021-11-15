Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal Pradesh logs 56 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths
Himachal Pradesh logs 56 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths

Active Covid case count has come down to 1,093 while the recoveries reached 2,20,860 after 60 people recuperated
The highest 16 Covid cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh from Kangra, followed by 14 from Hamirpur, eight from Bilaspur, six from Mandi, five each from Shimla and Solan.
Published on Nov 15, 2021 02:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh logged 56 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the state’s caseload to 2,25,768 while the death toll mounted to 3,798 after three patients succumbed to the infection.

The highest 16 cases were reported from Kangra, followed by 14 from Hamirpur, eight from Bilaspur, six from Mandi, five each from Shimla and Solan and one each from Chamba and Una.

Active case count has come down to 1,093 while the recoveries reached 2,20,860 after 60 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 51,417 cases, followed by 31,784 in Mandi and 27,6570 in Shimla.

Monday, November 15, 2021
