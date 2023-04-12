Himachal Pradesh logs 420 fresh Covid cases, two deaths

Amid a spurt in the Covid-19 cases, 420 more people tested positive for the virus in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Two patients, meanwhile, also succumbed to the infection. Himachal Pradesh reported 420 fresh Covid cases and two deaths. (HT File)

The fresh cases have taken the state’s overall count to 3,17,432. The active cases tally now stands at 1,863.

The two deaths, reported in Kullu and Una respectively, have also pushed the Covid-related death toll to 4,206. The patients were an 81-year-old woman and a 100-year-old man, who suffered from comorbidities.

As per the National Health Mission’s daily bulletin, Kangra recorded the highest 151 cases, followed by Mandi’s 89 and Hamirpur’s 43. Thirty-two cases, meanwhile, were reported from Bilaspur, 25 from Sirmaur, 19 from Kullu, 16 from Shimla, 13 from Chamba, 12 from Solan and five each from Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

Other news in brief:

Dharmashala The state government will take concrete steps to improve health services and other facilities in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, tourism development corporation chairperson Raghubir Singh Bali said on Tuesday. Bali, who was the chief guest at a programme organised by trainee medical students, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government was determined to create world-class health infrastructure in the state in a planned manner.htc

Dharamshala The three-day historic Suhi Fair, which celebrates the sacrifice made by queen Sunayana of Chamba to ensure availability of water to her subjects, began in Chamba on Tuesday.The fair began with offering of prayers at Akhand Chandi Palace, after which the idol of the queen was carried in a palanquin accompanied by a procession from the palace to Suhi temple, located on a hillock overlooking Chamba town. The woman of local Gaddi tribe sang “ghurei”, traditional folk songs that are sung to pay tribute to the queen. htc