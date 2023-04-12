Himachal Pradesh logs 420 fresh Covid cases, two deaths
The fresh Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh have taken the state’s overall count to 3,17,432; theactive cases tally now stands at 1,863
Amid a spurt in the Covid-19 cases, 420 more people tested positive for the virus in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Two patients, meanwhile, also succumbed to the infection.
The fresh cases have taken the state’s overall count to 3,17,432. The active cases tally now stands at 1,863.
The two deaths, reported in Kullu and Una respectively, have also pushed the Covid-related death toll to 4,206. The patients were an 81-year-old woman and a 100-year-old man, who suffered from comorbidities.
As per the National Health Mission’s daily bulletin, Kangra recorded the highest 151 cases, followed by Mandi’s 89 and Hamirpur’s 43. Thirty-two cases, meanwhile, were reported from Bilaspur, 25 from Sirmaur, 19 from Kullu, 16 from Shimla, 13 from Chamba, 12 from Solan and five each from Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.
