Himachal proposes nearly 10k-cr plan for 2024-25: CM Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh government has proposed an annual budget plan of ₹9,989.49 crore for 2024-25. This was stated by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Monday while presiding over the first session of the MLA priority meeting with the MLAs from Una, Hamirpur and Sirmaur districts.

The CM said the state government was working to make Himachal self-reliant in the next four years and the most prosperous state in the country in the next 10 years. He exhorted the MLAs to come up with priorities that were in line with the state government’s commitment to provide clean, transparent, and accountable administration to the people of the state.

Sukhu said that discussion during these meetings would pave the way to further accelerate the development process. He stated that the government was committed to equitable development of all the areas and every section of society. To achieve this, the government has adopted the manifesto of the Congress party as a policy document, the chief minister stated, adding that all the ministers, MLAs, and departments were working for the effective implementation of the ‘policy document’.

He said that numerous steps have been taken to make Himachal a green energy state in the next two years and the government has recently signed a memorandum of understanding of ₹2,000 crore with the World Bank. As per the MoU, works would be carried out under the hydroelectric and renewable energy development programme for the next five years.

Sukhu said MLA priorities in general were financed through the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund under NABARD. For the year 2023-24, an amount of ₹918.81 crore was sanctioned by the NABARD besides 62 works of the public works department and 93 works of jal shakti department have been sanctioned. He also directed the officials of the public works department and jal shakti departments to fully utilise NABARD’s budget outlay for the year 2024-25 and submit reimbursement claims in the NABARD office before March 15, 2024.

The CM directed the administrative secretaries, and heads of the departments not to show any laxity in resolving the problems, and complaints raised by the MLAs and to give due priority to their suggestions.

Cong MLA Rajinder Rana skips meeting

A three-time legislator from Sujanpur Rajinder Rana was conspicuous by his absence from the the meeting convened by the CM for listing MLAs’ priority. Rana, who gained prominence in 2017 by defeating his political mentor, former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, has been a vocal critic within his party. His absence from this significant assembly raises eyebrows and fuels speculations about internal strife.

Elected to the Vidhan Sabha in 2012, Rana has been vocal about his government and has been repeatedly making veiled attacks on Sukhu and his set of advisers.

Rana, in an informal conversation with mediapersons in Hamirpur on Sunday, expressed his displeasure over preference being given to a political adviser over elected legislators

In the present government, leaders who got cabinet rank without contesting elections are being “given preference over MLAs”, he told reporters on Sunday. When reached over the phone, Rana clarified that he had pre-scheduled engagements. “I had pre-scheduled engagements; I had sent my MLA priority list to the CM through my messenger,” he said.

Rana along with former urban development minister and Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma had gathered at Hamirpur’s independent legislator Ashish Sharma’s residence for a religious ceremony.

Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan also did not attend today’s meeting as was at the Pharma Expo in Dubai and held a meeting with investors. Chauhan is leading a 12-member team to Dubai.