Himachal sees 50% rise in Covid cases in a week

Himachal Pradesh recorded a total of 11,133 Covid-19 cases in the past fortnight.

In the week from April 12 to 18, the state recorded 6,689 infections, a rise of 50%, as compared to 4,444 cases recorded in the preceding week.

Also read: Covid-19: 6-day lockdown in Delhi till next Monday, announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

During the past week, the state also recorded the highest single-day spike ever of 1,395 cases on Saturday.

The death toll also shot up by 66%.

The state recorded 75 deaths in the past seven days, while in the preceding week 45 people died of the contagion. The total Covid-19 death count stands at 1,177.

The recovery rate in the state has come down to 87%. It was over 98% in February.

49 staff, students test positive in Pinegrove School

There is also no let-up in the number f students and staff catching the infection in boarding schools. As many as 49 staff members and students of Pinegrove School at Dharampur in Solan district, tested positive on Sunday.

The total tally of positive cases of the school’s campuses, junior and senior wing, has crossed 150.

Solan deputy commissioner KC Chaman said both the campuses have been declared containment zones. “Students as young as seven years old are among the infected,” he said.

Shimla, Kangra among worst-hit districts

Till April 18, the state recorded 76,375 Covid-19 cases. The second wave has hit all 12 districts with Kangra, Solan, Hamipur, Shimla and Mandi among the worst hit. The tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti have also seen outbreaks.

Fifty-six people have tested positive in Shimla district since Sunday morning.

Indira Gandhi Medical College principal Rajneesh Pathania too has tested positive.

Shimla is the worst-hit district with 12,255 cases followed by Kangra with 12,184 cases and Mandi 11,763 cases.

Solan has 9,622 infections, Una 5,400, Kullu 5,052, Sirmaur 4,877, Hamirpur 4,638, Bilaspur 3,998, Chamba, 3,528, Lahaul-Spiti 1,554 and Kinnaur 1,504.