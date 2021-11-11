Himachal to host 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference next week

The Himachal Pradesh assembly secretariat will host the 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference and the 58th Conference of Secretaries of Legislative Bodies from November 16-19 in Shimla, speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said on Wednesday.

The Conference of Secretaries of Legislative Bodies will be held on November 16 and that of the presiding officers will be from November 17-19.

Addressing a press conference here, Parmar said presiding officers of 36 Vidhan Sabhas, Vidhan Mandal and Vidhan Parishads from all states and union territories of the country will attend the conference.

“Nearly 400 delegates, including the 70 members from the parliament secretariat, will be in attendance,” said Parmar.

Delegates include speakers and deputy speakers of all state assemblies, members of Himachal Pradesh assembly, the presiding officers, deputy presiding officers and secretaries.

Besides, one government official each from 36 states, union territories, legislative councils and assemblies will participate in the conference.

He said Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla will preside over the conference.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the conference on November 17 and Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur will join on November 18.

Parmar said it was a moment of pride for Himachal Pradesh, especially for the assembly secretariat that they will be hosting the centenary convention.

He said a sight-seeing tour will be organised for the delegates on November 19 subject to the convenience of the host and departure of the delegates.

Meanwhile, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has directed officials to make adequate arrangements for boarding, lodging and transportation of the dignitaries during the four-day conference. He said proper traffic plan should be ensured so that the general public does not face any inconvenience.

He has also directed to decorate the Vidhan Sabha complex and Hotel Peterhoff, besides ensuring proper beautification of the entire city.

Apart from it, an exhibition of traditional Himachal products will also be put up during the conference by various departments.