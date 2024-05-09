Holistic development plan: Punjab and Haryana high court seeks report from IIT Roorkee

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought a report from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee about Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) of expansion work to be carried out at the HC complex. The high court has asked the IIT to submit a report with regard to construction of chambers to be raised within the complex on existing structures. (HT file photo)

The report has been sought by the bench of acting chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Lapita Banerji during resumed hearing of a bunch of pleas pertaining to infrastructure deficiencies at the court premises. The pleas, pending since 2013, were from the employees association of HC and also one of the matters taken up by the Bar association.

Earlier, UT administration had told the court that the IIT team had conducted the site inspection and are to conduct an aerial survey through drones on May 18 and 19. The team is to ascertain the extent of construction work that can be done on some of the existing structures at the complex.

The administration has already given a go ahead for allotment of 15 acres land in Sarangpur for expansion of HC.