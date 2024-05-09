 Holistic development plan: Punjab and Haryana high court seeks report from IIT Roorkee - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Holistic development plan: Punjab and Haryana high court seeks report from IIT Roorkee

ByHT Correspondent
May 09, 2024 09:02 AM IST

Earlier, UT administration had told the high court that the IIT team had conducted the site inspection and are to conduct an aerial survey through drones on May 18 and 19; the team is to ascertain the extent of construction work that can be done on some of the existing structures at the complex

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought a report from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee about Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) of expansion work to be carried out at the HC complex.

The high court has asked the IIT to submit a report with regard to construction of chambers to be raised within the complex on existing structures. (HT file photo)
The high court has asked the IIT to submit a report with regard to construction of chambers to be raised within the complex on existing structures. (HT file photo)

The report has been sought by the bench of acting chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Lapita Banerji during resumed hearing of a bunch of pleas pertaining to infrastructure deficiencies at the court premises. The pleas, pending since 2013, were from the employees association of HC and also one of the matters taken up by the Bar association.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The court has asked the IIT to submit a report with regard to construction of chambers to be raised within the complex on existing structures.

Earlier, UT administration had told the court that the IIT team had conducted the site inspection and are to conduct an aerial survey through drones on May 18 and 19. The team is to ascertain the extent of construction work that can be done on some of the existing structures at the complex.

The administration has already given a go ahead for allotment of 15 acres land in Sarangpur for expansion of HC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Holistic development plan: Punjab and Haryana high court seeks report from IIT Roorkee

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On