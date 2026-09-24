Hooda seeks public views on Congress’ future political roadmap in Haryana

Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday began a village-to-village outreach programme in his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi assembly constituency, seeking people’s views on the Congress’s future political course and signalling a wider campaign against the BJP government in the state. Hooda said the Congress was moving beyond the disappointment of its defeat in the 2024 assembly elections and working to strengthen its organisation at the grassroots. (HT File)

On the first day, Hooda addressed meetings in Brahmanwas, Basantpur, Dhamar, Rithal, Kanhi, Jasia, Ghilour Khurd and Ghilour Kalan. Hooda’s outreach programme will cover villages across his constituency over the next eight days. “You are my real strength. If you give me permission, I want to begin an all-out struggle against the BJP across the state”, he told the gathering. The villagers, according to a statement issued by his office, extended their support and urged him to take the campaign across Haryana.

Hooda said the Congress was moving beyond the disappointment of its defeat in the 2024 assembly elections and working to strengthen its organisation at the grassroots. He said party workers’ meetings had already been held at the block level, but he considered it necessary to seek the views of people in his constituency before deciding the future course of action.

Beginning his tour from Brahmanwas, Hooda recalled his family’s longstanding association with the village and said he would first travel across the constituency before taking the campaign to other parts of the state.

Hooda also repeated his allegations of irregularities in the 2024 polls, claiming that the BJP had come to power through electoral malpractice. He referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations regarding “vote theft” and said the party’s next battle would also focus on electoral processes.

Hooda also criticised the BJP government over law and order and the state’s economic situation. He claimed Haryana had deteriorated in terms of crime, corruption and employment under the BJP regime.