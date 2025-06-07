Hope Eid brings peace, better days for Muslims: J&K CM at Hazratbal

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah extended Eid al-Adha greetings to Muslims on Saturday, calling the festival a time for peace and strengthening brotherhood. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, his father and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and others offering ‘namaz’ at Hazratbal shrine on the outskirts of Srinagar on Eid-ul-Azha on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Speaking to mediapersons, CM Abdullah said, “I hope this Eid brings better days ahead for the Muslims of India and the world. I hope it brings peace and strengthens brotherhood. While we are celebrating Eid, unfortunately, once again, permission was denied to offer ‘namaz’ in Srinagar’s iconic Jama Masjid. I don’t know the basis of these decisions, but we need to learn to trust our people. These are the same people who came out to protest against the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The government should think about allowing namaz in the historic Jama Masjid.”

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah offered Eid al-Adha prayers at the Hazratbal Dargah and wished everyone Eid Mubarak as he left the premises.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter and PDP leader Iltija Mufti also offered namaz on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Eid ul-Adha and posted on X: “Best wishes on Eid ul-Adha. May this occasion inspire harmony and strengthen the fabric of peace in our society. Wishing everyone good health and prosperity.”

The festival celebrates the spirit of sacrifice and compassion. It commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. The day is marked by prayers, charitable acts, and the ritual sacrifice of animals, with a message of sharing and empathy at its core. The date changes every year, based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the 365-day Gregorian calendar.

Eid al-Adha is called Bakr-Id in the Indian subcontinent because of the tradition of sacrificing a goat or ‘bakri’.