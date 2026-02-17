HP budget session: War of words between govt, Oppn over RDG discontinuation

The Himachal Pradesh assembly witnessed a war of words between the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government and the opposition BJP over the ruling party pushing for discussion over the issue of discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressing the assembly during the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha budget session, in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)

Parliamentary affairs minister Harshwardan Chauhan had proposed a resolution for discussion in the House saying, “The state was receiving the amount of revenue assistance grant under Articles 275 and 280 of the Constitution from the 5th to the 15th Finance Commission, which has been discontinued by the central government from the next financial year as per the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, due to which a situation of economic crisis has arisen in the state. In view of this, this House strongly recommends to the Centre that the Revenue Assistance Grant amount being given earlier should be provided as per the revenue deficit in view of the economic condition of the State.”

Opposing the move to hold discussion on RDG before the Motion of Thanks on governor’s address, the BJP questioned the haste of the government. Pushing for deferring the discussion, leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur said, “Why is there so much haste to get discussion on RDG?”

He added, “The Governor’s address is mostly dominated by the discontinuation of RDG”.

BJP MLA Vipin Singh Parmar accused the state government of running away from “discussions”. “You are trying to limit discussions”, said Parmar while questioning the state government’s intention to push for discussion on RDG.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while replying said, “I welcome that all the BJP MLAs want to participate in the discussion.” He said, “They accused me of being ‘ziddi’ (stubborn) but they are being ‘ziddi’. All they have to clarify is whether they will come along to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the state’s right?”

“This a challenge (stopping of RDG) and we will fight it like a war for the state’s interest and rights,” said Sukhu while adding, “The haste is that the budget will be passed on March 17 and finance committee recommendations will be placed”.

Sukhu added, “This is no time for blame game”.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, despite the BJP’s opposition, allowed the discussion saying, “This is not unprecedented to carry legislative business after Governor’s address.”

Himachal deputy CM seeks restoration of RDG

Dharamshala Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally intervene to restore Himachal Pradesh’s revenue deficit grant (RDG), stating that it is the state’s right under the federal structure.

Talking to mediapersons, Agnihotri, who was in Mandi for the inauguration of the International Mahashivratri festival, said that a special session of the Assembly has been called to address this issue. He added that the fight that has begun in the state is not of any particular party, but of the entire people of the state, and is linked to the spirit of the federal structure.

He urged the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter, review it, and restore the grant to give Himachal its due.