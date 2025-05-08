HP Guv thanks centre for 2-lane bridge at Udaipur, Lahaul-Spiti

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh for dedicating the newly constructed double-lane bridge at Udaipur in Lahaul-Spiti district to the nation. The bridge, built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), marks a significant infrastructure achievement in the region. Speaking on the occasion, the governor emphasised the strategic significance of the bridge. (HT File)

The inauguration ceremony was held at the BRO headquarters in New Delhi on the occasion of the 66th Raising Day of the Border Roads Organisation. Rajnath Singh graced the event as the chief guest, while the governor of Himachal Pradesh participated virtually from district Bilaspur.

During the ceremony, a total of 50 infrastructure projects—including roads and bridges across the country—were dedicated to the nation by the Union defence minister. Among them was the newly constructed Bhim Setu in Udaipur, built at a cost of ₹4.7 crore. The construction began on February 20, 2023, and was completed on January 17, 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor emphasised the strategic significance of the bridge. He noted that the previous RCC Bhim Setu at the site measured nine metres in length and five metres in width, with a load capacity of only 18R, making it unsuitable for large vehicle movement and causing difficulties for locals. The newly constructed bridge spans 21 metres in length and 10 metres in width, with a load capacity of 70R, significantly enhancing connectivity and transportation.