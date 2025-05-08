Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HP Guv thanks centre for 2-lane bridge at Udaipur, Lahaul-Spiti

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
May 08, 2025 08:20 AM IST

The inauguration ceremony was held at the BRO headquarters in New Delhi on the occasion of the 66th Raising Day of the Border Roads Organisation.

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh for dedicating the newly constructed double-lane bridge at Udaipur in Lahaul-Spiti district to the nation. The bridge, built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), marks a significant infrastructure achievement in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor emphasised the strategic significance of the bridge. (HT File)
Speaking on the occasion, the governor emphasised the strategic significance of the bridge. (HT File)

The inauguration ceremony was held at the BRO headquarters in New Delhi on the occasion of the 66th Raising Day of the Border Roads Organisation. Rajnath Singh graced the event as the chief guest, while the governor of Himachal Pradesh participated virtually from district Bilaspur.

During the ceremony, a total of 50 infrastructure projects—including roads and bridges across the country—were dedicated to the nation by the Union defence minister. Among them was the newly constructed Bhim Setu in Udaipur, built at a cost of 4.7 crore. The construction began on February 20, 2023, and was completed on January 17, 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor emphasised the strategic significance of the bridge. He noted that the previous RCC Bhim Setu at the site measured nine metres in length and five metres in width, with a load capacity of only 18R, making it unsuitable for large vehicle movement and causing difficulties for locals. The newly constructed bridge spans 21 metres in length and 10 metres in width, with a load capacity of 70R, significantly enhancing connectivity and transportation.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / HP Guv thanks centre for 2-lane bridge at Udaipur, Lahaul-Spiti
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On