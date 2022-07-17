HP on verge of going bankrupt: Kaul Singh Thakur

Senior Congress leader and former minister Kaul Singh Thakur on Sunday said the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government was neck deep in corruption and the state under the current regime was on the verge of going bankrupt.

Addressing a press conference here, Kaul Singh said the Congress has formed a panel headed by former chief parliamentary secretary Rajesh Dharmani that will prepare a chargesheet against acts of corruption of the present government.

He said the pipe purchase scam in the Jal Shakti department will be prominently mentioned in the chargesheet. “There is a big scam in the Jal Shakti department in purchase of pipes. Besides, tenders of the most of the works have been awarded to only two contractors who are from outside HP,” he alleged.

The former minister said the Congress government had ensured drinking water supply to every household in the state way back in 2007. “However, the BJP government under Jal Jeevan Mission is trying to give an impression that there were no tapped water connections in the state. They are telling lies to mislead the public,” Kaul Singh claimed.

The Congress leader said that he would also like to tell Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh that ample water was made available to each household by the Congress.