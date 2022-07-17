HP on verge of going bankrupt: Kaul Singh Thakur
Senior Congress leader and former minister Kaul Singh Thakur on Sunday said the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government was neck deep in corruption and the state under the current regime was on the verge of going bankrupt.
Addressing a press conference here, Kaul Singh said the Congress has formed a panel headed by former chief parliamentary secretary Rajesh Dharmani that will prepare a chargesheet against acts of corruption of the present government.
He said the pipe purchase scam in the Jal Shakti department will be prominently mentioned in the chargesheet. “There is a big scam in the Jal Shakti department in purchase of pipes. Besides, tenders of the most of the works have been awarded to only two contractors who are from outside HP,” he alleged.
The former minister said the Congress government had ensured drinking water supply to every household in the state way back in 2007. “However, the BJP government under Jal Jeevan Mission is trying to give an impression that there were no tapped water connections in the state. They are telling lies to mislead the public,” Kaul Singh claimed.
The Congress leader said that he would also like to tell Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh that ample water was made available to each household by the Congress.
Rubaiya was legally bound to participate in identification: Mehbooba
People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that her sister Rubaiya Sayeed was called as a witness in her abduction case and was legally bound to participate in the identification process which she could not refuse. Daughter of the then Union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Rubaiya, identified Yasin Malik in the high-profile abduction case that took place in 1989, before a special court in Jammu on Friday.
BJP hits back after Tejashwi statue barb on Murmu; raises question on his education
The Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday hit back at Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav over his 'statue for the post of President' remark against Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, calling it an 'insult to the nation'. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday had made a comment on Murmu saying that the Rashtrapati Bhawan does not need a 'statue'.
SIT raids several places in Bihar, UP to nab 22 remaining PFI accused
In their quest to arrest the 22 remaining accused members of the Popular Front of India, a special investigation team conducted raids at several places in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday, police said. The raids come close to the heels after police on June 13 had revealed that three PFI members, including a retired Jharkhand police sub-inspector, were arrested from Patna's Phulwarisharif area on June 10.
Anti-Narcotics Cell raids two hotels in Mundhwa for running illegal hookah parlours, ten booked
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Pune Crime Branch raided two hotels in Mundhwa for running illegal hookah parlours and booked ten persons. They recovered hookah material estimated to be worth Rs 78,300 during the raids on Saturday. During the second raid, Abhay Diwakar Mishra (41), Ashok Kumar Gaud (22), Golu Nihri Ramkumar (22), Bablu Kalu Shaikh (28) and Bharat Uttamla Kamath(49) were booked and material worth Rs 45,000 was seized from them.
MP municipal election result 2022: Check winners list here
The counting of votes for urban body polls in Madhya Pradesh is underway. Of the 11 civic bodies where the polling took place in the first phase of elections on July 6, the ruling BJP has emerged victorious in Burhanpur, Satna, Ujjain, Khandwa and Sagar, while the Aam Aadmi Party won a mayor's post in Singrauli. The Congress has won the mayor's post in former chief minister Kamal Nath's bastion Chhindwara, Jabalpur and Gwalior.
