HPSC, HSSC recruits get more time to submit medical, character certificates

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 13, 2024 06:22 AM IST

While earlier, HPSC, HSSC recruits were required to submit these at the time of appointment, a government spokesperson said the verification of character and antecedents will now be done within a period of three months from the date of joining.

Candidates recommended by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) for government jobs will now have more time to submit medical and character certificates.

Candidates recommended for Group A, B and C jobs will have to submit a medical certificate within a period of two months from the date of joining. Besides, matching of biometric or facial verification attendance of the candidates sent by HPSC or HSSC will be done within two weeks from the date of joining. (Sourced)
Candidates recommended for Group A, B and C jobs will have to submit a medical certificate within a period of two months from the date of joining. Besides, matching of biometric or facial verification attendance of the candidates sent by HPSC or HSSC will be done within two weeks from the date of joining. (Sourced)

While earlier, the recruits were required to submit these at the time of appointment, a government spokesperson said the verification of character and antecedents will now be done within a period of three months from the date of joining.

The spokesperson said that as per rules, no person can be appointed to government service without verification of character and antecedents, and medical certificate of fitness. “Since many a times it becomes difficult for the authorities to issue certificates within a limited period, the government has decided to give a relaxation,” the spokesperson said.

Candidates recommended for Group A, B and C jobs will have to submit a medical certificate within a period of two months from the date of joining. Besides, matching of biometric or facial verification attendance of the candidates sent by HPSC or HSSC will be done within two weeks from the date of joining.

The spokesperson said that it will be specifically mentioned in the provisional appointment letter that in case of candidates not fulfilling the conditions, their services will be terminated immediately without any notice.

