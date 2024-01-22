IAF centre in Sector 18 to house Chandigarh’s first heritage furniture museum

A year over after a delegation from France visited Chandigarh to guide the UT administration on the conservation and restoration of city’s heritage items, the administration has decided to set up the city’s first heritage furniture museum on the first floor of the IAF Heritage Centre in Sector 18. In 2012, as per a list compiled by the Chandigarh Heritage Inventory Committee, the city had 12,793 heritage items, made and used by French architect Le Corbusier, his cousin and Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret, and others associated with the founding and planning of Chandigarh in the 1950s and 60s. (HT Photo)

UT museums department held a meeting recently, where a committee was constituted under the chairmanship of senior architect Rajiv Mehta to freshly identify the heritage items.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

A senior UT officer said the first floor of the IAF Heritage Centre had a big hall that will house the heritage furniture museum.

The officer added that since the 1990s, city’s heritage furniture, made primarily from locally available materials like teak, sheesham and cane, and cushioned with sturdy cotton fabrics, had been finding its way to auction houses of various countries, despite a 2011 order by the Union ministry of home affairs, banning sale and export of Chandigarh’s heritage furniture. “The committee will identify the heritage items and help conserve them at the Sector-18 museum,” he stated.

In 2012, as per a list compiled by the Chandigarh Heritage Inventory Committee, the city had 12,793 heritage items, made and used by French architect Le Corbusier, his cousin and Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret, and others associated with the founding and planning of Chandigarh in the 1950s and 60s.

Of these, a large number are in the possession of the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10. Besides a huge stock of chairs and tables are at the Punjab and Haryana Secretariat,Vidhan Sabha, and the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In November 2022, a delegation from the Le Corbusier Foundation had guided the UT administration on establishing the authenticity of heritage items and tagging them, besides guidelines/processes to be followed for their conservation, restoration and legal protection.

Foundation’s director Brigittee Bouvier had termed the smuggling and auctioning of Chandigarh’s heritage furniture unfortunate, stating that it needed to be protected by all means.

In November 2023, police attaché of the French Embassy in India, police commissioner Fabrice Cotelle had said the UT administration had not taken any steps to stop the pilferage of heritage furniture from Chandigarh to other countries.

According to police records, eight cases related to theft of heritage furniture are pending in Chandigarh, but there has been no progress.