Ice recovery: Court grants bail to Amritpal’s brother

Jalandhar : Khadoor Sahib member of Parliament (MP) and Sikh radical leader Amritpal Singh’s brother Harpeeet Singh and his accomplice Lovepreet Singh, who were arrested with 4gm of “ice” (crystal methamphetamine), has been granted bail by a Phillaur court on Thursday. Amritpal Singh’s brother Harpeeet Singh.

He applied for bail on July 18.

Harpreet, who belongs to Jallu Khera village in Amritsar district, was arrested with 4gm of “ice” on the Jalandhar-Panipat national highway near Phillaur on July 11.

He was apprehended red-handed while consuming drugs along with his accomplice Lovepreet Singh of Cheema Bath village.

On July 12, the court of the judicial magistrate (first class), Phillaur, had sent both Harpreet and Lovepreet, against whom a case under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered, to judicial custody for 14 days but later the sessions court granted two-day police custody of both the accused after Jalandhar police filed a revision petition in the court.

On July 11, police intercepted a vehicle parked along the highway near Phillaur in Jalandhar district. During checking, the police team recovered 4gm of “ice”, a digital weighing scale, three mobile phones from Harpreet and Lovepreet, a lighter, half-burnt ₹20 note and foil papers.

The accused confessed that they had transferred ₹10,000 digitally to Ludhiana-based drug peddler Sandeep Arora and bought the drugs for consumption. According to initial medical reports, the dope test of both Harpreet and Lovepreet was found to be positive.