‘Illegal’ hoardings mushroom outside MC limits in Ludhiana

While the municipal corporation is earning revenue from advertisements within its jurisdiction, there is a lack of policies governing advertisements outside these limits, leading to such hoarding mushrooming in the area. Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority chief administrator Sandeep Rishi said, “We do not have a policy or any directions for taking any action. I have consulted higher authorities in this regard. We can only take action or generate revenue through outdoor media advertising after we get a policy.” (Manish/HT)

This alleged gap in regulation has led to a proliferation of “illegal” advertisements beyond the MC limits.

Amarpreet Singh, an advocate by profession, said, “The absence of clear guidelines has enabled these unauthorised activities thrive, posing challenges for regulatory authorities and residents. It underscores the need for comprehensive policies that address advertising practices beyond MC limits to ensure fair and orderly urban development. The government can also earn through this.”

Individuals have erected permanent structures to display advertisements and are earning revenue by charging fee for advertising on those structures.

Along the southern bypass stretch towards Doraha, numerous structures have been erected. Although the area falls under GLADA, the absence of clear policies or directives from the state government leaves officials unable to take action.

For several years, a plethora of “illegal” advertisements has adorned areas just outside the MC limits, including Gill Road, Pakhowal Road and Ferozepur Road.

Resident Paramdeep Kaur expressed disappointment in the government’s failure to formulate an outdoor media advertising policy. She underscored the potential for the government to generate substantial revenue through such policies, emphasising the need for efficient governance in addressing this issue.