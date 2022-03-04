Illegal sand mining: Channi’s nephew brought to Amritsar hospital for check-up
AMRITSAR: Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, who was arrested in an illegal sand mining case, was on Thursday brought to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar by the Kapurthala jail officials.
Honey remained in the hospital for at least two hours before he was taken back to the Kapurthala prison.
The jail officials who were accompanying Honey kept mum, but sources said he was brought at the hospital for his medical check-up.
Honey was arrested during the intervening night of February 3 and 4 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED official said they seized incriminating documents pertaining to illegal sand mining, property transactions, cell phones, gold worth ₹21 lakh, a watch worth ₹12 lakh and ₹10 crore cash during a raid which was conducted on January 18 at 10 different locations, including Homeland Heights in Mohali.
-
Russia-Ukraine agree on humanitarian corridors, 22 die in Chernihiv: Top updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what.
-
Zelenskyy calls for Putin to ‘sit down’ for negotiation, says ‘I don’t bite'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any kinds of talks between him and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are “more important than shots”, adding that it was the “only way to stop the war” between the two countries.
-
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine invasion ‘result of anti-Russia policy’
The Russian foreign ministry in another statement on Twitter said that the “anti-Semitism, xenophonia, racial discrimination flourishing in Ukraine today” are “exactly” what the Vladimir Putin's side has been “talking about tirelessly” for the last eight years.
-
IND vs SL: Entire credit for where we stand goes to Virat, says skipper Rohit
Forty-three Tests old, Rohit thanked Virat Kohli for leading the team to a position of strength ahead of his first Test as captain.
-
Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.