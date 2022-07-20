Illicit liquor trade: 21 arrested in Kurukshetra

At least 21 people were arrested by the Kurukshetra police for their involvement in the trade of illicit liquor in the district on Monday. The police have also registered 20 cases and recovered 180 bottles of illicit liquor and 195 litres of lahan. Additional superintendent of police, Kurukshetra, Karan Goyal, said that a special drive has been launched by the district police against the illegal liquor trade. He said that the cases have been registered in different police stations of the district and the accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the Excise Act and have been sent to judicial custody.

Other short stories

Panipat boy state topper in RIMC entrance exam

Karnal : Kanav Chhokara, a 12-year-old boy from Panipat, has become the state topper as he cracked the entrance exam to join the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) School at Dehradun in Uttarakhand. Kanav got 304.5 marks and secured 7th rank in the country and first rank in the state-wise merit list of the RIMC entrance examination. He will get admission to Class 8 in the school. His mother Monika, who is a teacher, said he was preparing for the exam for the past three years and his hard work and dedication helped him to top the exam.

Take pledge to plant, protect trees, Khattar tells people on Van Mahotsav

Karnal : Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the people of the state should take a pledge to plant trees and preserve and protect them. The chief minister was addressing the 73rd state-level Van Mahotsav at Saraswati Van in Kurukshetra on Tuesday. He said this year also, 2 crore saplings will be planted. At present, the forest area of Haryana is 7.14 percent and it will be increased by 20 percent. The CM said the state government has also started a scheme to provide compensation of ₹10,000 per acre to horticulture farmers for planting one acre of orchards for three years. “The forests are not found on any other planet, other than earth. Hence, we should plant more trees and also protect them,” he said.