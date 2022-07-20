Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Illicit liquor trade: 21 arrested in Kurukshetra
Illicit liquor trade: 21 arrested in Kurukshetra

21 people were arrested by Kurukshetra police for their involvement in trade of illicit liquor in the district on Monday. Police have registered 20 cases and recovered 180 bottles of illicit liquor and 195 litres of lahan
The Kurukshetra police have also registered 20 cases and recovered 180 bottles of illicit liquor and 195 litres of lahan. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 02:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

At least 21 people were arrested by the Kurukshetra police for their involvement in the trade of illicit liquor in the district on Monday. The police have also registered 20 cases and recovered 180 bottles of illicit liquor and 195 litres of lahan. Additional superintendent of police, Kurukshetra, Karan Goyal, said that a special drive has been launched by the district police against the illegal liquor trade. He said that the cases have been registered in different police stations of the district and the accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the Excise Act and have been sent to judicial custody.

