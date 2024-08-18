IMA’s strike paralyses health services in Punjab

Health services were paralysed in Punjab on Saturday with all private hospitals under the banner of the IMA deciding not to provide outpatient department (OPD) and other routine health services in protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata. According to the IMA, only emergency surgeries were conducted by the private hospitals throughout Punjab. In government health facilities, the OPD services remained hit for the second consecutive day. Medical professionals light candles while calling for justice for Kolkata’s rape-murder victim, in Jalandhar on Saturday. (AFP)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had given a nationwide call for the withdrawal of non-emergency services for 24 hours from 6 am on Saturday. Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh called a meeting with IMA representatives, Punjab Civil Medical Services and faculty on Monday to discuss the issue of healthcare professionals’ safety. Singh said the state government stands by doctors and it will resolve all their issues on priority.

In Amritsar, doctors and para-medical staff associated with various associations took out a march from the OPD complex of Sri Guru Ramdas Medical College here to SSSS Chowk, seeking justice for the victim. Dr Jaspinder Partap Singh, leader of the Resident Doctors’ Association of the Amritsar GMC, said, “The OPD services will remain suspended till further call of the nationwide body of the doctors. The government must take measures to ensure safety and protection of the doctors so that they can work in a safe environment.”

In Bathinda, the OPD services at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and other public sector hospitals were suspended. Medical students gathered in the reception area of the AIIMS in the morning with placards, demanding justice for the gruesome murder and safety measures for women staff in hospitals. A doctor said that a section of agitated students had demanded suspension of OPD services on Friday as well but it was overturned fearing an adverse reaction from patients as AIIMS has an average daily footfall of 1,800-2,000 patients. A senior resident said that the students were concerned about issues related to women’s safety on the AIIMS campus in Bathinda and the authorities have been apprised of the matter.

In Ludhiana, protesting doctors blocked the Firozepur road for a few hours and raised slogans seeking justice for Kolkata victim. IMA’s local unit president Dr Pritpal Singh said, “The perpetrators involved in the Kolkata crime should be brought to justice as soon as possible.”

The suspension of OPD services in PGIMER, Chandigarh, entered sixth day. Besides, medical professionals wearing black badges held sit-ins in Patiala and Faridkot, demanding justice for the victim in Kolkata and safety for doctors. The healthcare services were also hit in Jalandhar Mohali and other parts of the state.

In Hoshiarpur, a march was organised by several members of the IMA, Indian Dental Association, Punjab Civil Medical Association, Nursing Association and Pharmacist Association to express solidarity with the Kolkata victim. Aam Aadmi Party MP Dr Raj Kumar, who is also a member of the IMA’s Hoshiarpur unit, joined the protest. (With inputs from PTI)