Implementation of universal carton to benefit fruit growers: Negi

The state government will ensure the introduction of a universal carton during the upcoming apple season to benefit fruit growers, said horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi after presiding over a meeting regarding apple season preparedness with various stakeholders here today.

The minister said Himachal Pradesh was famous for its apple production which contributes significantly to the economy of the state. Given the upcoming apple season, the state government was gearing up. Universal cartons will be utilised in the state for the benefit of all the stakeholders, he said.

The state government made it mandatory for fruit merchants to sell apples by weight (kg) last year. He also emphasised registration and grant of licences to fruit traders and timely payments to the fruit growers.

Negi gave directions to the Shimla district administration to ensure the availability of trucks and pickup vehicles for the transportation of fruit boxes as per the demand besides fixation of freight charges for transportation of apple fruits on a kg and km basis. He directed the police department to ensure traffic management and maintenance of law and order during the apple season.

During the meeting, directions were given to the public works department and the National Highways Authority of India for proper maintenance of roads connecting fruit-growing areas to terminal markets and timely restoration of roads disrupted by heavy rain and landslides.

Managing director, Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Limited (HPMC), Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said that all necessary steps would be taken to facilitate the apple growers.