In a first, Saras mela in Mohali from February 16

City is all set to host Saras Mela for the first time at Sector 88 from February 16 to February 25. Deputy commissioner Aashika Jain. (HT File Photo)

Deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain said, “Mohali for the first time has got the opportunity to host the fair which is held in big cities of the country. Artists, artisans, traders and skilled people from numerous states will participate and thousands of people will visit for shopping and entertainment every day.”

Multiple committees comprising of district’s higher officials are constituted for the arrangements, said DC.

Additional deputy commissioner (rural development)-cum-mela nodal officer Sonam Chaudhary said that around 350 stalls (shops) will be set up at the fair including the stalls of special cuisines from various states.

DC in a special meeting with the concerned officers on Tuesday discussed the site plan and the arrangements to be made for the fair.