In constant touch with Shah over pending issues: Omar

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he is in touch with the central government over several issues, including statehood and business rules. Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he is in touch with the central government over several issues, including statehood and business rules. (PTI File)

Omar met Union Home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the current situation in J&K. The meeting was held after the NC and the BJP held counter rallies against each other in Srinagar.

Talking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar said he is in constant communication with Shah. The CM said Jammu and Kashmir and the Centre have pending issues, such as restoration of statehood, approval of business rules, the appointment of the advocate general delayed for almost two years now and the reservation report that has not been forwarded to the Union government after the UT cabinet answered the queries raised earlier.

On the international film festival, the CM said the first international film festival is being organised by the government. “There are two or three aims. The first is to give exposure to films from all over the world. To give exposure to the students of Mass Communication. This is going to give exposure to our local film industry. At the same time we are trying to remind the film industry about J&K.”

Omar said that before Switzerland and other countries, films were made in Kashmir. “We would like that to start again.”

On the demolition of a mosque, the NC leader said “it is unfortunate that Muslims are being treated as the other entity in the country”.

On the fresh threats to Kashmiri Pandits, Omar said this is something that obviously the security establishment needs to take seriously. “It’s not something that should be ignored. We have seen in the past, some years ago, when these targeted killings took place of migrants, whether government employees or even private citizens. Whether it was in a chemist shop or a dhaba or somebody working in a bank. They were targeted purely because of their ethnicity or their religion. And this is something we can’t afford. We’ve already paid a heavy price for what happened in the early 90s.”

The CM said he hoped that the security establishment would take these threats seriously. “They (security establishment) should investigate these threats and should unveil the people behind these threats,” he added.