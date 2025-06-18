Increments to be withheld in Himachal govt schools with poor results

To improve quality and fix accountability, the Himachal Pradesh education department has decided to initiate strict measures against government school teachers and heads where student performance in board exams has been poor, particularly where results are 25% or below. Himachal Pradesh education minister Rohit Thakur has announced strict measures against government schools where student performance in board exams is poor. (HT file photo)

The decision was taken during a review meeting held by state education minister Rohit Thakur in Shimla on Tuesday evening.

“Where results have remained between 0% to 25%, we have decided that accountability of the staff and teachers concerned will be fixed. We will further tighten this process, particularly in schools where the full teaching staff is present yet the performance is disappointing,” the minister said.

In such schools, teachers will not only be transferred but their annual increments would also be withheld and disciplinary action will be taken against principals and headmasters. On the other hand, teachers and schools that get good results will be encouraged and rewarded.

“We will hold monthly meetings in which deputy directors will present their reports. We are reviewing our policies, programmes and resolutions are yielding results on the ground,” said Thakur.

“Accountability of teachers will be fixed,” Thakur said while talking about a school in Theog, where there was no staff shortage, yet the exam results were poor.

The rationalisation of staff across schools was also discussed.

On zero-enrollment schools, Thakur said, “Around 1,200 such institutions have been identified so far across the state. Of these, 402 were merged immediately, while the decision on nearly 600 schools is expected soon from the chief minister.”