India will outpace China in next four years: BRO chief

Chandigarh: India will outpace China within next four years stated Border Roads Organisation (BRO) chief Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhry, on Sunday during inspection of the upcoming Himank Air Dispatch Unit, world’s largest 3D concrete printed campus, at Chandigarh. As part of the government of India’s initiatives, BRO is building roads in border regions to connect rural communities, says General Lieutenant Chaudhry. (HT Photo)

Chaudhry stated that construction activities are underway along the Indo-China border. He credited advanced technology for expediting the completion of the BRO projects and expressed his belief that India will outpace China in this aspect in the coming four to five years.

Adding further, he highlighted that, as part of the government of India’s initiatives, BRO is building roads in border regions to connect rural communities. Over the past few years, approximately 300 BRO projects, totalling ₹8000 crore, have been completed successfully.

For the current fiscal year, the Centre has increased the budget for BRO projects by 2%. Furthermore, there are plans in progress to establish a BRO museum in Ladakh, featuring cutting-edge 3D technology, he added.

World’s largest 3D concrete printed campus, set to complete by November

The construction work of world’s largest 3D concrete printed campus, which started in April, is likely to be completed by November.

BRO and L&T Construction have joined hands to create a world-class facility “Himank Air Dispatch unit at Chandigarh featuring state-of-the-art 3D printing technology”.

Spanning an area of 1.98 acres, the 3D concrete-printed campus will provide lodging for officers, junior commission officers, and other ranks.

General Chaudhry pointed out that constructing the same campus using conventional methods would have incurred a cost difference of 5 to 7%, and it would have taken 18 to 24 months to finish.

From the total of six building blocks within the faculty, five building blocks are constructed utilizing 3D printing technology, while one block is constructed using precast technology.

The construction process combines 3D printing technology, solar studies, and building simulations to craft a climate-sensitive architectural form. The walls are 180mm thick and capable of integrating Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing services. The 3D printable concrete used was specifically engineered to suit the climatic conditions of Chandigarh.

According to Brigadier Gaurav S Karki, Chief Engineer Project Himank(Leh), once completed the facility will act as a transit detachment responsible for movement of men and material to Ladakh region for Border Roads Organisation.

