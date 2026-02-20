India’s U-19 triumph has a Chitkara University champion

In an atmosphere echoing with pride, applause, and the beating drums of celebration, Chitkara University welcomed home its young cricketing star, Vihaan Malhotra, vice-captain of the Indian squad. He clinched the prestigious ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup title for a record sixth time. India’s emphatic victory over England marked a historic sporting moment for the nation. Chitkara University’s Vihaan Malhotra is theHT vice-captain of the Indian squad. (HT Photo)

For Chitkara University, however, the triumph carried a deeper, more personal resonance. Among the young champions lifting the trophy on the global stage was their own first-year BBA student, calm under pressure, fierce in intent, and resolute in leadership. As Vihaan stepped onto campus, it was not just another homecoming; it was a celebration of dreams realised. The students, faculty, and staff gathered in large numbers, waving flags and cheering for the young vice-captain who had etched his name in international cricketing history. His journey to the world stage is one shaped by relentless discipline, unwavering focus, and the ability to lead from the front. Whether steadying innings under pressure or inspiring his teammates in crucial moments, Malhotra exemplified composure and courage throughout the tournament.

In a proud and special ceremony, he was felicitated by pro chancellor, Madhu Chitkara, who presented him with a cheque of ₹2 lakh as a token of appreciation for his extraordinary achievement. Expressing her excitement about this achievement, Chitkara said, “Vihaan’s achievement is not just a sporting victory; it is a testament to character, discipline, and perseverance. He represents the spirit of young India, fearless, focused, and future-ready. Vihaan has made the nation proud and elevated the university’s name on the global stage. We are immensely proud of him.”

Visibly moved by the warm reception, Malhotra expressed heartfelt gratitude to the university, “Walking back into campus after the World Cup win feels incredibly special. The support I have received from Chitkara University, from my professors, mentors, and friends has played a huge role in my journey. Balancing academics and cricket isn’t easy, but the university has always encouraged me to chase my passion with confidence. I promise to continue striving for excellence and make both my country and Chitkara proud.”

His story is more than a tale of sporting success. It is about resilience — early morning practice sessions, long tours away from campus, academic commitments managed alongside international pressure, and the quiet determination that fuels greatness. As he continues his ascent in Indian cricket, Malhotra carries with him the indomitable spirit of Chitkara University, bold, determined, and unstoppable.