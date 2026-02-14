India-US trade deal will have adverse impact on J&K: Omar

J&K chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that the India-US trade deal will have an adverse impact on the J&K as all those goods produced in J&K will now come to India duty free. J&K CM Omar Abdullah inaugurates the Gon’gul-2026, the 11th SKUAST-Kashmir Agri-Tech Mela, in Shalimar on Saturday. (ANI)

“I am not aware whether this deal will bring benefits in other parts of the country. For the time being we are seeing losses for us in this deal,” said Omar after inauguration of GON’GUL-2026, the 11th AgriTech Mela, at the Shalimar Campus of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K).

A large number of growers, progressive farmers, youth innovators and agri-entrepreneurs from different parts of Kashmir also attended the event, aimed at enhancing income, productivity and sustainability in agriculture.

Omar said that all those products produced here will now come in the country without any duty. “These are all our products. Almonds, walnuts, apples, fresh fruit, dry fruit all are our products. Now we are being told that it (deal) won’t have any impact and nothing will come under ₹70 to our country. What does this mean, can’t we sell our quality fruit in our own country,” Omar said, adding that in past many years our growers have made lot of investment to improve their produce. “Now we have new varieties, hybrid varieties, CA stores to produce quality products on time. Now we are being told quality items will come from outside and lower quality will be ours. Its a big fraud with our growers. We want to sell our high quality products on good rates.” He said he feels this deal will bring losses to our growers.

After inauguration, the CM went to over 100 stalls set up by agri-preneurs, budding and established start-ups showcasing a wide range of innovative agricultural technologies at the university campus. Omar interacted with stall owners and enquired about their produce, start-ups, enterprises and technological interventions.

“The sustained efforts are shaping the future of agriculture in the region and driving innovation under various government programmes aimed at modernisation and economic growth. To compete at the global level, J&K must enhance both the quality and quantity of its local agricultural produce,” he said.

Highlighting the role of SKUAST-K and SKUAST Jammu, the CM said the universities have achieved remarkable milestones in advancing agriculture and horticulture and have played a vital role in supporting and empowering local farmers through research, innovation and field outreach.

He stressed that technology-driven and organic farming solutions are essential prerequisites for boosting the rural economy. “The importance of adopting modern agricultural practices, value addition, branding and market linkage strategies to ensure better returns for farmers.”

Praising the, Omar said that initiatives like GON’GUL provide a crucial platform for farmers to interact with experts, explore innovative tools and access new market opportunities, ultimately strengthening the agricultural ecosystem of Jammu & Kashmir.

GON’GUL the three-day mega event, themed “NextGen Agriculture: My Produce–My Price,” is showcasing cutting-edge agricultural innovations, sustainable farming practices and emerging entrepreneurial opportunities in the agriculture sector.