Info commission slaps notice on Punjab education official

Pulling her up for withholding information under the Right to Information Act, the Punjab State Information Commission has issued a show-cause notice to the public information officer of the Director General School Education (DGSE) office. The commission has made it clear that no further adjournment will be granted. (HT)

Issuing the notice under Section 20 (1) of the RTI Act to Gurmeet Kaur, PIO-cum-deputy secretary (Certificate Branch), DGSE, Punjab, the commission has sought an explanation as to why penalty should not be imposed for the alleged wilful denial of information.

The commission took particular note of the contradiction in the department’s handling of the RTI application, questioning its decision to classify the sought information as “third-party” material despite the person concerned having consented to its disclosure.

While the First Appellate Authority (FAA) had already recorded that the requisite information could be obtained through the Single Window Branch of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), the PIO allegedly failed to provide the information and did not appear before the commission.

The matter pertains to an RTI application filed by Amit Thakur on April 6, 2026. After his first appeal before the FAA on June 22, the applicant approached the commission under Section 19 of the RTI Act. He subsequently filed a second appeal on August 14, following which notices were issued to the authorities concerned.

During the hearing on September 15, the respondents maintained that the information sought related to a third party and, therefore, could not be disclosed. The commission, however, rejected the contention as an adequate ground for withholding the information, particularly when the person to whom the information related had consented to its disclosure.

The commission also considered FAA’s June 22 order, which recorded that the PSEB had prescribed the requisite fee and documents for providing the Gazette page to the third party and that the process was being handled through its Single Window Branch.

Despite this, the PIO neither appeared before the commission nor ensured that the information was furnished to the applicant in accordance with the RTI Act.

The commission has also sought an explanation on why compensation should not be awarded to the appellant. The officials concerned have been directed to appear personally, submit sworn affidavits and explain the basis for treating the information as third-party information despite the consent of the person concerned.

It observed that the RTI Act was intended to promote transparency and accountability in the functioning of public authorities, and indicated that the conduct of officials responsible for processing the application warranted scrutiny.

The respondents have now been directed to appear before the commission at 11 am on October 23 along with the requisite information. The commission has made it clear that no further adjournment will be granted.