One injured as two groups clash in Goindwal jail

In another security breach, an inmate was injured during a clash between two groups inside Goindwal Central Jail on Friday. The injured has been identified as Sandeep Singh of Marar village falling under the Patti sub-division. He has been lodged in jail in a murder case. (HT Photo)

The injured has been identified as Sandeep Singh of Marar village falling under the Patti sub-division. He has been lodged in jail in a murder case.

Sources said injured Sandeep Singh, who was lodged in barrack number 10, had entered barrack number 8 during the routine opening of barracks.

As soon as Sandeep went to barrack number 8, the inmates there thrashed him. In the meantime, other inmates of barrack number 10 also went to barrack number 8 for Sandeep’s rescue leading to a clash.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Tarn Taran, Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said there was no gangster involved in the clash. He said as soon as a clash broke out, the jail police intervened and controlled the situation.

The high-security jail has been has been in the limelight for many wrong reasons since its opening in December 2021.

In February, two groups of rival gangs—the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang—clashed with each other in the prison. During the clash, two gangsters involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killing were killed while three others were injured.

Video clips of the clash also surfaced later on, prompting the state government to arrest the prison’s top officers. The officials were later on granted bail.

Before this, the jail allegedly proved to be the safe haven for gangsters, smugglers and miscreants. Police had busted several rackets being running from the jail for smuggling drugs and weapons from across the weapons. Some killings were allegedly planned from inside the prison.