Institute sealed in Sirsa for allegedly selling fake certificates, degrees

A team of the chief minister’s flying squad on Thursday raided a private coaching institute in Sirsa and recovered counterfeit degree certificates from various universities. A government spokesman said that the CM flying squad has recovered degrees for BSC agriculture, bachelor of engineering, Class 10 and 12 degrees of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh boards. “The institute has been sealed, and an investigation is on,” the spokesman added. (HT File)

“The institute was registered on the name of Sita Ram and prima facie it appears that the owner used to sell fake educational certificates for degrees such as BSC agriculture, BTech. It was like a brisk business with certificates selling like hotcakes. These certificates were allegedly issued by institutions in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The institute has been sealed, and an investigation is on,” the spokesman added.