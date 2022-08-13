Inter-District Cricket tournament: Ludhiana beats Mohali by 12 runs
The district team on Saturday outplayed Mohali team by 12 runs in the Punjab State Inter-District One-Day Cricket tournament held at GRD Academy Ground here.
After winning the toss, Ludhiana elected to bat and put together a competitive score of 168 runs for eight in 50 overs.
Both Saksham Vij and Shabd Tangri scored half centuries and played knocks of 50 runs and 53 runs, respectively.
While Himanshi clinched three wickets against Ludhiana, Aryan Bhatia took two wickets.
Chasing the target, Mohali team was wrapped up at 156 runs in 48.3 overs.
Jovanpreet Singh was the top scorer for Mohali with 30 runs.
While Shabd Tangri claimed three wickets against Mohali, both Karanjot Singh and Sanyam Gill got two wickets each to steer their team to a comfortable victory.
Karnataka: Man kills his estranged wife in family court by slitting her throat
In a shocking act, a man killed his estranged wife at a family court here on Saturday by allegedly slitting Chaitra's throat, police said. The family court was organised at Hole Narasipura to settle the discord among the couple where Chaitra (28) and Shivakumar (32) had also come. After the judge heard them, the court gave the couple the next date of hearing, Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda told reporters.
Rajasthan: Dalit student beaten to death for touching water pot of upper caste
Family members of a nine-year-old Dalit boy from Rajasthan, who died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday, alleged that he was mercilessly beaten by a teacher for drinking water from a pot meant for people from the upper caste. Police said the accused teacher, Chail Singh (40),has been arrested and a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act has been lodged.
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
