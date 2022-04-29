Inter-district U23 cricket tournament: Bathinda trails host Ludhiana by 417 runs
After a shaky start by openers on Day 2 of the test match against host Ludhiana at the Punjab State inter-district Under-23 Tournament, being played at the GRD Academy Ground, Bathinda batsmen mounted a comeback and put together 463 runs at the loss of nine wickets before stumps.
Bathinda is still trailing by 417 runs. The third day belonged to Gurmeher Singh, who proved his mettle by scoring a double century. He posted 203 runs off 278 balls, hitting a total of 20 boundaries and four sixes against Ludhiana.
Teammate Manish, meanwhile, fell four runs short of a century and scored 96 runs off 185 deliveries. Shivam Punia and Delove Goyal were batting on 13 and 20 runs respectively at the end of the day.
From the bowling line-up, Ravi took a six-wickets haul and gave away 124 runs in his 39-over spell.
Ludhiana skipper Nehal Wadhera, who stole the show on Wednesday with his record-smashing 578-run knock, took two wickets against Bathinda in the first innings in a brilliant display of all-round skills.
Wadhera had bested the 66-year-old record for the highest total in a state-organised tournament, which was previously held by former Punjab cricketer Chaman Lal Malhotra. He also made it to the list of the all-time highest individual scorers in any format of cricket globally at No. 3.
His knock helped Ludhiana post a mammoth total of 880 runs for the loss of six wickets in the 165-over first innings before declaring the innings.
Private companies to give 50,000 antigen test kits to Gurugram amid Covid spike
Amid a rise in Covid-19 infections, the district administration will receive 50,000 antigen test kits from private companies, under the corporate social responsibility, by the end of this week, said the officials on Thursday. The health department on Wednesday put forth the demand during a regional meeting of the Haryana State CSR Trust for Gurugram. On Thursday, Gurugram reported 473 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 294 recoveries, taking the active case tally to 1,548.
Gangster Kala Rana confesses to role in Ambala Cantt shootout
Gangster Virender Partap alias Kala Rana, has reportedly confessed to his role in the Ambala Cantonment shootout in which an aide of gangster Bhupinder Singh, Mohit Rana alias Bhupi Rana, and Mohit's friend Vishal alias Bhola were killed in January this year. The CIA-1 unit of Ambala police had brought Rana on production remand for four days before he was handed over to Fatehabad Police earlier this week.
At 45.6 degrees Celsius, Gurugram records highest ever maximum temperature for April
Gurugram: With the national Capital region reeling under yet another heatwave, Gurugram witnessed its hottest April day ever on record with the mercury climbing up to 45.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to data from the India Meteorological Department. This is the highest maximum temperature recorded in Gurugram after 43 years--the maximum temperature recorded in Gurugram on April 28, 1979, was 44.8 degrees Celsius.
Excise dept tells pubs, bars in GB Nagar not to hire bouncers
The practice of keeping 'bouncers' in pubs and bars is not legal though many such establishments across the country hire them for 'security' purposes. Gardens Galleria mall in Sector-38 itself has 14 such pubs and bars, which have a permanent liquor license while several others take occasional licences. The premises have also been sealed for now. District excise officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh instructed all police stations to regularly monitor areas around malls, pubs and restaurants.
Ludhiana MC to snap water and sewerage connections of 240 illegal colonies
Municipal corporation commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal, on Thursday, conducted a meeting with the operation and maintenance (O&M) cell, superintending and executive engineers, and sub-divisional officers regarding illegal and unauthorised colonies in the presence of addition commissioner Rishipal. During the meeting, it was directed to snap the water and sewerage connection of colonies falling outside the MC limits. Over 150 illegal colonies located outside the city limits have illegal water and sewerage connections.
