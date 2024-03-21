Intermittent rains likely in Valley over next 10 days

The coming days are going to exhibit “typical spring weather” behaviour in Kashmir with bouts of cloudy and rainy weather in the next 10 days, director of meteorological centre in Srinagar said on Wednesday. While March 23 will be mainly dry, the cloudy weather will be there between March 24 and 27 (HT File)

Mukhtar Ahmad said that the dry weather conditions of the past six days are going to change from Thursday. He said that the next 10 days will see intermittent dry and wet weather days.

“We expect a spell of rain and snowfall in mountainous areas on March 21 and 22. There are also chances of moderate snowfall besides thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by rains and gusty winds in plains. Jammu may witness hailstorms in a few areas,” Ahmad said.

He said though there was no major wet spell till the end of the month, the weather won’t be continuously good. “It is springtime. Intermittent rains and cloudiness, the typical spring weather has started,” he said.

While March 23 will be mainly dry, the cloudy weather will be there between March 24 and 27.

“Between March 27 and 29, there will again be intermittent rains or snowfall in upper reaches,” he said. The day temperatures have also increased across the Valley.

“In Srinagar, the maximum temperature was hovering around 22 degrees Celsius while in Jammu, it was 29 degrees Celsius,” he said. He said that the temperature may dip on rainy days like on March 21 and 22.

“The minimum temperature has also improved and gone above zero up to three to four notches,” he said.