International cricket to debut at New Chandigarh stadium with Ind vs Aus women series in Sept

Over a year after its completion and hosting two IPL seasons, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) stadium in New Chandigarh is finally set to make its international debut. The New Chandigarh stadium had recently successfully hosted Qualifier 1 and Eliminator during the IPL. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Having missed out on hosting the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup matches, the stadium will serve as the venue for first two one-day international (ODI) games of the India vs Australia three-match women’s series to be played on September 14 and 17, respectively.

Meanwhile, the third ODI tie will be held at the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) Arun Jaitley stadium on September 20.

Earlier, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai was to organise all three ODIs of the series, but due to the revamp work of its outfield, the matches have been moved out.

The development comes as a fresh breeze for PCA, as BCCI had recently removed its New Chandigarh stadium as one of the venues during the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup, beginning in September-end.

The PCA stadium in Mohali’s Phase 9 had last hosted some T20 Women’s World Cup matches in 2016. After a gap of nine years, international women’s cricket will return to the region, with the twin ODIs featuring India and Australia women.

This series will act as a preparation for both the teams for the World Cup.

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup will be held at four venues across India. Pakistan will play all their matches at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The New Chandigarh stadium had recently successfully hosted Qualifier 1 and Eliminator during the IPL, which Royal Bengaluru Challengers (RCB) eventually won in Ahmedabad. Completed in February 2024, the New Chandigarh stadium was allotted these IPL games due to the one-week break in the tournament and onset of early monsoon.

Otherwise other venues were supposed to stage these IPL play-offs. Before the play-offs, the New Chandigarh stadium also hosted four Punjab Kings (PBKS) home league matches in April.

Later this year, the same stadium will also organise a T20I game between India and South Africa on December 11.