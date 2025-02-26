Menu Explore
Int’l drug smuggling ring busted, kingpin among three in net

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Feb 26, 2025 09:10 AM IST

According to the police, the accused used to transport heroin across the border and distribute it further through a well-oiled network in Panchkula, Chandigarh, and Zirakpur

The crime branch of Panchkula police have busted an international drug smuggling ring involving supply of heroin from Pakistan to the tricity area.

The breakthrough in the case came after the arrest of two drug peddlers, Shagun Chawla and Kenny, a few days ago, said the IO
The breakthrough in the case came after the arrest of two drug peddlers, Shagun Chawla and Kenny, a few days ago, said the IO

“Three accused, including mastermind Pragat Singh, who was instrumental in smuggling heroin from Pakistan using drones, have been arrested. His two associates have been identified as Sajjan Singh and Cheeman Singh, both Amritsar residents,” said crime branch investigating officer sub-inspector Ravi Kumar on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused used to transport heroin across the border and distribute it further through a well-oiled network in Panchkula, Chandigarh, and Zirakpur. Crime branch officials stated that the arrested individuals were operating as part of an inter-state drug syndicate. The accused have been remanded in police custody for further questioning.

The breakthrough in the case came after the arrest of two drug peddlers, Shagun Chawla and Kenny, a few days ago, said the IO. Shagun was caught with 8.33 grams of heroin, while Kenny was found in possession of 10.5 grams of the contraband. During their interrogation, they disclosed that they sourced their heroin from a supplier in Amritsar, identified as Sajjan Singh. Acting on the information, the crime branch team conducted raids in Amritsar and apprehended Sajjan along with Cheeman, said the IO.

During further interrogation, it was revealed that Pragat was the key supplier who smuggled heroin from Pakistan via drones. The police have also identified two more major suppliers, Armaan Randhawa, a Fazilka resident, and Satpal, from Amritsar. Efforts are on to apprehend them.

A drone, used in smuggling drugs across the border, has also been recovered from Pargat. The police suspect that the arrested accused are a part of a big drug cartel, and more arrests are likely in the coming days.

