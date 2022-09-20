Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Iranian couple held for cheating in Kaithal

Iranian couple held for cheating in Kaithal

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 20, 2022 02:30 AM IST

The Iranian couple was arrested from Naraingarh in Ambala district on the complaint of Kaithal shopkeeper who accused them of cheating him of ₹ 68,000

Iranian couple held for cheating in Kaithal
Iranian couple held for cheating in Kaithal
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: The police have arrested an Iranian couple for allegedly cheating a trader in Kaithal. As per the police, the accused have been identified as Ali Hashimi and Afsana residents of Khalkhal of Iran. They were arrested from Naraingarh in Ambala district on the complaint of a local shopkeeper who accused them of cheating him of 68,000. In his complaint Mahender Pal, a Kaithal-based shopkeeper alleged that on September 17, a couple had come to his shop and purchased some goods. Later, they asked him to show them a 2,000 currency note. When he showed them a packet of 2,000 and they stole 34 notes from it and fled. Police said that during medical examination, the couple tested Covid-19 positive and they were quarantined in police observation. ENDS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out