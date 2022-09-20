Iranian couple held for cheating in Kaithal

: The police have arrested an Iranian couple for allegedly cheating a trader in Kaithal. As per the police, the accused have been identified as Ali Hashimi and Afsana residents of Khalkhal of Iran. They were arrested from Naraingarh in Ambala district on the complaint of a local shopkeeper who accused them of cheating him of ₹ 68,000. In his complaint Mahender Pal, a Kaithal-based shopkeeper alleged that on September 17, a couple had come to his shop and purchased some goods. Later, they asked him to show them a ₹ 2,000 currency note. When he showed them a packet of ₹ 2,000 and they stole 34 notes from it and fled. Police said that during medical examination, the couple tested Covid-19 positive and they were quarantined in police observation. ENDS

