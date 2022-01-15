ITF tennis tournament: Darja-Lanlana clinch girls’ doubles title

Darja Suvirjonkova of Serbia and her partner, Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand, played top-class tennis to outplay Vaishnavi Adkar of India and Rutuja Chaphalkar of USA in a close contested three-setter 3-6, 7-5, [10-5] in the girls’ U-18 doubles final during the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (Grade-2) at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10 on Saturday.

In the boys’ U-18 doubles final, Aayush P Bhat of USA and his partner Rushil Khosla of India beat Fadi Bidan of Lebanon and Thanaphat Boosarawongse of Thailand in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 to walk away with the title.

Playing in the boys’ U-18 singles’ semi-finals, qualifier Manas Dhamne of India and seventh seed Aayush P Bhat of USA won their respective matches to enter the final. Qualifier Manas Dhamne knocked out Lucas Phanthala of France in straight sets 7-5, 6-1. Aayush P Bhat defeated qualifier Bushan Haobam of India 6-4, 6-2. Manasa Dhamne will clash with Aaysuh P Bhat in the boys singles final to be played on Saturday.

In the girls’ U-18 singles’ semi-finals, Vlada Mincheva of Russia upset second seed Meshkatolzahra Safi of Iran 6-3, 7-5. While fifth seed Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand beat seventh seed Vaishnavi Adkar of India 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 to enter the final.

Results

Boys’ U-18 semi-finals: Aayush P Bhat (USA) [7] bt Bushan Haobam (IND) (Q) 6-4, 6-2; Manas Dhamne (IND) (Q) bt Lucas Phanthala (FRA) 7-5, 6-1.

Girls’ U-18 semi-finals: Lanlana Tararudee (THA) [5] bt Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) [7] 1-6, 6-2, 6-2; Vlada Mincheva (RUS) [6] bt Meshkatolzahra Safi (IRI) [2] 6-3, 7-5.

Boys’ doubles final: Aayush P Bhat (USA) and Rushil Khosla (IND) bt Fadi Bidan (LBN) and Thanaphat Boosarawongse (THA) 6-3, 6-2.

Girls’ doubles final: Darja Suvirjonkova (SRB) and Lanlana Tararudee (THA) [4] bt Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) and Rutuja Chaphalkar (USA) 3-6, 7-5, [10-5].