It’s a fight between ‘vafadaari’ and ‘gaddari’: Amarinder Warring on electoral battle with Ravneet Bittu from Ludhiana seat

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday dubbed his electoral contest with BJP nominee from Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat as a battle between ‘vafadaari’ (loyalty) and ‘gaddari’ (betrayal). Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday dubbed his electoral contest with BJP nominee from Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat as a battle between ‘vafadaari’ (loyalty) and ‘gaddari’ (betrayal). (HT File)

The Congress has fielded Warring from the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency, which is currently held by three-time MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, who joined the BJP recently after quitting the grand old party.

Responding to Bittu’s charge that the Congress brought its candidate from Gidderbaha, Warring said such a statement shows that the BJP nominee was “unnerved”.

Warring, who is the MLA from Gidderbaha seat in Muktsar district, said he can fight the elections from anywhere.

“Bittu, who was made MP thrice, betrayed the Congress. By defeating him, the party wants to give a message that such cheaters have no place anywhere,” said Warring.

“It is a fight between ‘vafadaari’ and ‘gaddari’. It is a fight between a trustworthy person and a deceiver. My heart says the truth and trust will be victorious,” said Warring, who was flanked by senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

Bittu had remained the MP from the Ludhiana seat twice. Earlier, he had remained the MP from the Anandpur Sahib seat.

Bajwa said that he would take a house on rent in Ludhiana to campaign for Warring. He said the Punjab Congress as well as the people of Ludhiana will teach Bittu a lesson in the coming polls.

“I am going to camp in Ludhiana to take on this traitor (Bittu). He had challenged me to contest from Ludhiana. Now, I will be in Ludhiana to ensure the victory of Raja Warring,” he added.

Bajwa also denied the possibility of a post-election alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab. The AAP will be nowhere in the scene after the Lok Sabha elections, the Qadian MLA claimed.

“Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant (Mann) did exactly the opposite of what he promised to the people of Punjab. He is neither an honest nor sincere to lead Punjab,” he alleged.