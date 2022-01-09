Jai Ram asks NHAI to expedite land acquisition for road projects in Himachal

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday directed PWD and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite process of land acquisition so that work on major road projects could be started at earliest.

He was presiding over a meeting with PWD and NHAI officials at Shimla.

He asked the NHAI authorities to set deadlines for completion of projects major road projects.

Jai Ram said the state government was also planning to urge the Prime Minister to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of a few NHAI projects for the state any time during the mid of this year. He directed the NHAI authorities to ensure proper maintenance of national highways and four-lane projects being executed in the state so that commuters do not face any inconvenience.

The CM said that presently, HP had about 40,000km road length, but being a hilly state, a lot more needed to be done. He said that the present state government connected 321 villages with roads as compared to 261 roads connected during the tenure of the Congress government. He said that 240 bridges and 3,108km of roads were built during the last four years.

He also asked the NHAI authorities to ensure completion of 85km Hanogi-Kullu-Manali road by end of July this year. He said that being constructed at a cost of ₹ 4,540 crore, this would give big boost to tourism development in the area.

The CM said that presently, NHAI was executing 104-km Parwanoo-Solan-Kaithlighat-Shimla bypass road, 226-km Kiratpur-Nerchowk-Mandi-Kullu-Manali road, 223-km Shimla-Bilaspur-Hamirpur-Mataur road and 17-km Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh road. He told the highway authorities to ensure that these projects meet the deadline.

Jai Ram said that Union minister of surface transport and highways has dedicated four lane Parwanoo-Solan section of NH-22 (new NH-05) having length of 39.14km constructed at a cost of ₹ 1,303 crore.