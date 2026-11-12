Canadian ultrarunner Stephanie Case becomes first woman to complete 100 miles in Antarctica

Canadian ultrarunner Stephanie Case has achieved a remarkable feat in one of the world's harshest environments. The 43-year-old has become the first woman to complete a 100-mile race in Antarctica, finishing second overall in the Antarctic Ice Ultra. She braved temperatures as low as -35°C and strong winds to complete the gruelling challenge, with her achievement marking a milestone for women in ultrarunning. Stephanie Case makes history at the Antarctic Ice Ultra. (BBC)

Stephanie Case completes 100 miles in extreme conditions The Antarctic Ice Ultra involved running 38 loops of a 4.2-km course in the Schirmacher Oasis in Queen Maud Land, East Antarctica. Case completed the distance in 17 hours, 31 minutes and 39 seconds, finishing just 29 minutes behind Chinese runner Yusheng Ni, who won the race.

Temperatures dropped to as low as -35°C, the coldest conditions race organisers had ever recorded. The start was also brought forward to 1 am on Sunday because of the severe weather.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Case said the challenge was as much about survival as it was about running.

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"When you're out in that environment for 20 minutes it's OK, but when you're out in it for 17 hours or more, it can take a huge toll on the body because you have to expend so much energy just to keep yourself warm," she said.

She also explained why managing sweat was crucial in the freezing conditions. "You need to run fast, but you need to do it in a way that you don't sweat, because if you sweat, that's a killer. It will make you cold instantly."

The challenges of running in Antarctica The extreme cold was not the only difficulty Case faced. Strict environmental rules meant runners could not leave anything behind on the course, making even basic tasks challenging.

"Going to the bathroom, when you are wearing so many layers and taking off your gloves for even five seconds can put your hands at risk of frostbite, it was a real challenge," she told BBC Sport.

Of the eight runners who started the 100-mile race, only four completed it. Case was the only woman to cross the finish line.

Stephanie Case on motherhood and breaking barriers Case, a human rights lawyer, had also been chasing the world record. However, she faced a formidable competitor in Ni, who had completed more than 500 ultramarathons.

The Canadian runner previously drew attention for breastfeeding her daughter, Pepper, during an ultramarathon victory in Snowdonia. The incident attracted widespread discussion, including criticism from some people.

Case said the backlash partly inspired her Antarctic challenge. She wanted to show that motherhood did not mean giving up on personal ambitions.

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"I know that when I'm going out and doing the things that make me feel happy and whole, it makes me a better mum," she said.

For Case, the race was about more than a sporting milestone. She also wanted to show her daughter what women can achieve, even in the toughest places on Earth.