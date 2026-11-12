‘Potholed roads, collapsing bridges, pollution’: Narayana Murthy flags public governance issues in India

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy on Thursday said that India needs major improvements when it comes to public governance, citing “potholed roads, collapsing bridges” and unchecked pollution among other issues. Narayana Murthy speaks on India's governance gaps

Speaking virtually at the Infosys Prize announcement this morning, the 80-year-old businessman outlined a four-tier framework for how nations progress economically and technologically. He said that India is at the bottom stage when it comes to public infrastructure.

Narayana Murthy’s 4 stages of national development “I see four stages in a nation’s journey,” Murthy said while speaking at the Infosys Prize announcement in Bengaluru.

According to Murthy, at the bottom is the first stage, characterized by complete stagnation where a country neither creates new solutions nor adopts existing ones from abroad to help its people. “In the first, a nation neither invents nor innovates,” he said.

(Also read: Narayana Murthy points to China’s 9-9-6 rule to advocate 72-hour work week)

In the second stage, a nation begins improving living standards by adopting foreign inventions and using them just as they are.

The third stage marks a shift toward active innovation, where a country leverages its own research and higher education to improve upon existing global ideas—a milestone South Korea achieved in electronics, and India achieved in software services, Aadhaar, and ONDC.

At the very top is the fourth stage, where a nation becomes a pioneer of original, groundbreaking inventions, a status held by global leaders like the US, Western Europe, China, and Japan.