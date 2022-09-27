Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jaihind accuses government of abolishing social security pension

Jaihind accuses government of abolishing social security pension

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 02:20 AM IST

Jaihind claimed that there are thousands of eligible people whose old-age and widow pensions have been stopped by the government by showing them either dead or in the higher income category in government records

Jaihind accuses government of abolishing social security pension
Jaihind accuses government of abolishing social security pension
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: Former state president of Aam Aadmi Party Naveen Jaihind on Monday accused the Haryana government of abolishing the social security pension, putting a stop to the monthly financial help given to thousands of eligible elderly and widows.

Jaihind, who was in Karnal, claimed that there are thousands of eligible people whose old-age and widow pensions have been stopped by the government by showing them either dead or in the higher income category in government records.

He alleged that there are around 5 lakh people whose pensions have been stopped and a total of 1.04 lakh pensions were stopped due to errors in family IDs. He claimed that 14,641 people were declared dead, while 18,581 widows have also been declared ineligible for the pension.

Hundreds of people from Karnal district, whose pensions were stopped, approached Jaihind and requested him to help them restore their pension of 2,500 per month. ENDS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out