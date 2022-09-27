Jaihind accuses government of abolishing social security pension

: Former state president of Aam Aadmi Party Naveen Jaihind on Monday accused the Haryana government of abolishing the social security pension, putting a stop to the monthly financial help given to thousands of eligible elderly and widows.

Jaihind, who was in Karnal, claimed that there are thousands of eligible people whose old-age and widow pensions have been stopped by the government by showing them either dead or in the higher income category in government records.

He alleged that there are around 5 lakh people whose pensions have been stopped and a total of 1.04 lakh pensions were stopped due to errors in family IDs. He claimed that 14,641 people were declared dead, while 18,581 widows have also been declared ineligible for the pension.

Hundreds of people from Karnal district, whose pensions were stopped, approached Jaihind and requested him to help them restore their pension of ₹ 2,500 per month. ENDS