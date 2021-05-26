Jakhar urges Sonia to lead campaign against Modi govt

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday urged All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) chief Sonia Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi to launch a nationwide campaign to democratically oust the “insensitive” Modi government.

Terming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government as a death knell for democratic system, poor people and farmers, Jakhar said the entire state and Congress stood by farmers who were observing “Black Day” on completing six months of their historic struggle on May 26.

“We salute their spirit for not only fighting to save their livelihood but also protecting democracy by vehemently opposing the unholy BJP-corporates nexus. Congress has always believed that this battle, based on principles, will last a long time, so we must plan accordingly to win it,” he said. Jakhar said it was imperative for all political parties to launch a massive campaign to democratically remove the Narendra Modi government. May 30 marks completion of the second year of the Modi government and hence this day would be the best time to launch such a national campaign, he said, describing Sonia Gandhi as the most suitable personality to lead the campaign. He urged all parties to unite and work on such a campaign.