Jalandhar: Arms smuggling module busted, 1 held with 5 pistols

Jalandhar rural police on Saturday busted an illegal arms smuggling network by recovering five pistols from a drug smuggler, officials said. Jalandhar rural police on Saturday busted an illegal arms smuggling network by recovering five pistols from a drug smuggler, officials said. (HT Photo)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh Virk said acting on a tip-off, a CIA staff team laid a naka near Patara village on April 3.

“During the checking of the vehicles, the suspect riding a motorcycle sans number plate, attempted to turn back after noticing the police presence. Police managed to chase him and arrest the accused, identified as Suraj Kumar alias Ladi of Shekhawal village of the district. During his search, we recovered three .32-bore pistols and two .315-country-made pistols from his possession,” the SSP said.

Police said during preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the accused, along with his associate Davinderpal Singh alias Deepu and other gang members, was involved in procuring illegal arms and ammunition from the Mathura region of Uttar Pradesh and supplying them across Jalandhar and nearby areas.

The case has been registered under sections of arms act at the Patara police station. SSP Virk stated that further interrogation of the accused is underway to establish the complete supply chain and to identify the entire network involved in the smuggling of illegal arms.