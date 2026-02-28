Jamalpur road waste processing project work in slow lane, MC slaps notice on waste contractor

The municipal corporation has issued a show-cause notice to the contractor handling the ₹53 crore Jamalpur road waste processing project after the firm failed to meet its targets. Launched in March 2025 to scientifically treat around 700 metric tonnes of fresh waste daily, the project has processed only 40,000 metric tonnes in nearly a year, far below the planned 2.5 lakh metric tonnes, prompting the civic body to demand immediate corrective action. Truck unloading fresh waste at jamalpur dump site in Ludhiana on Saturday, February 28, 2026. (HT)

MC commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta, who recently inspected the site, said, “We have issued a notice to the firm. I found that the work is not being managed properly. Strict action will follow if performance does not improve.”

The notice requires the contractor to implement corrective steps immediately, warning of potential penalties or even contract termination.

The Jamalpur project, spanning six acres on MC land, is a central part of the city’s three-year waste management plan, aimed at easing pressure on the Jamalpur landfill and improving overall sanitation.

Under the contract, the private firm was expected to quickly process the bulk of the city’s daily garbage, which totals roughly 1,100 metric tonnes, with 700 tonnes earmarked for modern treatment.

While fresh waste processing has lagged, bio-remediation of legacy waste at Jamalpur and Jainpur continues. These earlier initiatives, costing over ₹77 crore, aimed to treat millions of tonnes of accumulated garbage, freeing up about 41 acres of land for future use. Experts say that without effective handling of fresh waste, legacy waste cleanup yields limited benefits, as new garbage continues to accumulate at the sites.

Commissioner Gupta emphasised that the MC has been closely monitoring progress and expects the contractor to ramp up operations without delay. “Efficient waste processing is essential not just for cleanliness but also for protecting public health and the environment. We will not compromise on execution and accountability,” she added.

