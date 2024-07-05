Jammu: Ahead of assembly polls, BJP leaders discuss strategy at executive meet

Ahead of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Union minister G Kishan Reddy, who is in-charge for the poll bound J&K, along with state in-charge Tarun Chugh, chaired the first day of BJP’s two-day long executive committee meet that began here on Friday evening. BJP national president JP Nadda, Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh and several other senior BJP and RSS leaders are expected to visit Jammu on Saturday. (HT File)

Last year, the Supreme Court ordered Election Commission to hold the assembly polls before September 30 this year.

Reddy, who reached Jammu this morning, first paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra around 9.30 am and then returned to Jammu to attend the executive committee meeting of the party. More than 2,000 representatives, including party MP Jugal Kishore, J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina and co-in-charge Ashish Sood, are attending this meeting.

Raina said, “Besides strategy for the assembly polls, future programmes of the BJP are being discussed in the meeting.”

BJP national president JP Nadda, Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh and several other senior BJP and RSS leaders are expected to visit Jammu on Saturday.

“BJP president JP Nadda and other leaders are arriving in Jammu to assess the party’s functioning and discuss strategies for the upcoming elections,” added Raina. On Saturday, Nadda will address the BJP’s executive meeting and the discussions would be centered around election strategy and to ensure BJP’s win.

The party’s primary focus will be on forming a BJP-led government in Jammu and Kashmir, he said. The last elected government of the BJP and the PDP had fallen apart on June 19, 2018, after the former pulled out of the alliance over worsening security scenario.

The last assembly election in J&K was held in 2014 that saw coalition government of the BJP and PDP headed by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. After Sayeed’s death in 2016, the coalition was headed by his daughter, Mehbooba Mufti before the BJP pulled the plug on June 19, 2018.

On August 5, 2019, the BJP government at the Centre had revoked Article 370 and 35-A, which guaranteed separate Constitution and special status to Jammu and Kashmir. That day J&K was bifurcated into two union territories—J&K and Ladakh.